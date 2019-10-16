Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie deletes Instagram picture wearing Drake OVO hoodie
Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie has deleted a picture of himself wearing a hoodie emblazoned with Drake’s OVO brand.
The former Swansea striker uploaded the picture last night wearing a black hoodie with a huge owl across the front.
The owl is the symbol of Candian rapper Drake’s ‘October’s Very Own’ (OVO) brand but bears a striking resemblance to Sheffield Wednesday’s badge.
Drake launched Canadian record label OVO Sound in 2012 with the clothing line being launched one year earlier.
The golden owl, which spells out OVO in its eyes, is a prominent feature in the clothing brand and has also been tattood onto Drake’s chest and back.
But, both sets of fans were quick to make the unintentional connection between McBurnie’s hoodie and Sheffield Wednesday.
Ryan Hallsworth tweeted that it was ‘hardly the best choice of top’ while another Twitter user posted ‘Who knew McBurnie was an owl’.
Wednesday have been linked with the owl since 1912.
The original club crest was introduced in 1956 and consisted of a shield showing a traditionally drawn owl perched on a branch.
The crest was changed in 1970 to a minimalist version designed by a local art student, and this logo was used by the club, with variations, until 1995, when it was replaced by a similar design to the original crest.
In 1999, the minimalist version was brought back but in 2016, Dejphon Chansiri again changed the club crest, opting for a similar design to the 1956 badge.