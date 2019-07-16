Sheffield United: Former striker set for return as part of academy reshuffle
Former Sheffield United centre-forward Jack Lester is expected to take charge of the Premier League club's academy as part of a major reshuffle which will see several high profile figures leave Bramall Lane.
By James Shield
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 11:12
Travis Binnion, previously manager of United's youth system, and John Dungworth, a long-standing and respected coach, are among those set to depart.
Although their exits are yet to be officially confirmed, many parents with children in the programme are aware of the changes and have been discussing them openly in recent days.