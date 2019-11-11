Sheffield United: Former Premier League referee insists Blades' equaliser at Tottenham Hotspur should NOT have been checked by VAR after more controversy

David McGoldrick celebrates scoring a goal before it was ruled out by VAR following nearly four minutes of dithering during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London: James Wilson/Sportimage

David McGoldrick thought he had equalised – scoring his first Premier League goal in the process – when he tapped home Enda Stevens’ cross, just over two minutes after Son had put the home side ahead.

But after around four minutes of deliberation, VAR Jon Moss ruled out the goal – because John Lundstram’s big toe was offside in the build-up.

Lundstram’s cross from the right was cleared before United broke again down the left, leading to Stevens’ cross and McGoldrick’s finish.

But VAR ruled that Lundstram’s offside was in the same phase of play, and so ruled out the goal.

The episode shone fresh light on the Premier League’s use of VAR, with many saying it is not being applied correctly and affecting fans’ enjoyment of games.

And former Premier League referee Mark Halsey had his say, in The Sun over the weekend.

“Is this system fit for purpose? At the moment you have to say it isn’t,” he said, referring specifically to the Lundstram incident.

“The buck stops with Mike Riley. The Premier League is being undermined by the implementation of VAR.

“The camera angles we are seeing need to be parallel with the offside incident — that was not the case here.