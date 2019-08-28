Sheffield United: Former Manchester United wonderkid Ravel Morrison backed to 'go on and do better things' for Blades after making full debut in Carabao Cup against Blackburn Rovers
Ravel Morrison, the Sheffield United forward, has been backed to 'go on and do better things' for the Blades after making his full debut in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening.
Morrison, who came off the bench for a cameo in the Premier League defeat to Leicester City at the weekend, played his first 90 minutes in a Blades shirt as goals from Richard Stearman and Ollie Norwood sealed United’s passage to the third round of the League Cup.
Morrison was one of ten changes made by manager Chris Wilder for the game, and was named man of the match by fans ahead of goalkeeper Simon Moore, who saved an early penalty at 0-0 and produced a commanding display.
And Moore said of the former Manchester United man: "Rav has shown in training the qualities he's got and he's obviously going to be wanting to play more football and the more he plays the better he'll get," said goalkeeper Moore, who was one of 10 changes made by Chris Wilder.
"I think he's just got to keep his head down, work really hard. We all know he's got so much ability.
"If he keeps his head down and continues to work hard like he has done then I don't see why he's not going to do good things for the club."