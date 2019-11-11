Sheffield United: Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho explains why he admires Blades' start to Premier League season
Jose Mourinho, the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager, has explained why he admires Sheffield United's start to the Premier League season.
Chris Wilder’s Blades moved fifth in the Premier League table at the weekend when they drew 1-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on an afternoon of VAR controversy at Spurs’ new ground.
David McGoldrick saw what many fans thought was a perfectly legitimate equaliser ruled out by the VAR official for offside, just over two minutes after Son had put the hosts ahead.
But George Baldock did score the equaliser to send the Blades back up north with a deserved point at the home of last season’s Champions League finalists, preserving United’s unbeaten away record in the process.
And United’s start attracted attention from the legendary manager Mourinho, who was in the Sky Sports studio to digest Liverpool’s 3-1 victory at home to Manchester City which puts them in the early box seat for the Premier League title.
Shown an on-screen graphic of the top teams in the country, Mourinho was asked which teams have impressed him most so far.
He replied: “Chelsea, Leicester…and especially Sheffield United. I really like what they are doing. I think they are doing really, really well.”
Mourinho’s comments contrast sharply with that of some of his colleagues in the media. Talksport’s Adrian Durham accused United in pre-season of not taking the Premier League seriously, while the BBC’s Garth Crooks bizarrely claimed that the Blades’ innovative system was ‘too basic’ to succeed in the Premier League.