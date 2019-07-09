Sheffield United: Former Blades 'target' Pontus Jansson seals switch to Championship side Brentford
Brentford have beaten a number of Championship sides to the signing of Swedish defender Pontus Jansson, who has joined the Bees for an estimated fee of around £5 million.
Reports surfaced last week claiming the powerhouse defender had been involved in a row with Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa, and had been banned from the training ground following the altercation.
The Blades were said to among the front-runners to land the 28-year-old, but the Bees have managed to seal the deal, snapping up the former Torino man on a three-year deal.
Given the hefty transfer fees changing hands this summer, the deal represents somewhat of a coup for the west London club, who are continuing to go from strength to strength in the English second tier.
While a number of United fans were excited by the prospect of landing Jansson, some positive news from the move could be that it's an indication the Bees could be splashing the cash – around £15 million of it already this summer – safe in the knowledge that they'll soon be flogging their star striker Neal Maupay; a key Blades target.
Meanwhile, United are also said to be in the running to land Nottingham Forest ace Ben Osborn, who could give Chris Wilder's side a fresh option in midfield, or serve as a quality back-up for starting left wing-back Enda Stevens.