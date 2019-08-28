Sheffield United: Former Blades striker Dean Saunders jailed for failing to provide a breath sample
Dean Saunders, the former Sheffield United striker, has been jailed for 10 weeks at Chester Magistrates' Courts this morning.
The Welsh international forward was sentenced after pleading guilty to failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.
Saunders, who played almost 50 times for United in the late 1990s, also appeared for clubs including Liverpool during his career and was capped by Wales 75 times. Following his retirement he moved into TV punditry.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The 55-year-old was stopped on suspicion of drink driving by police in Boughton, Chester, on May 10 pleaded guilty by letter yesterday and was sentenced on Wednesday.
Saunders, of The Paddocks, Whitegate, near Northwich, Cheshire, had initially denied both charges at an earlier hearing. He was also banned from driving for 30 months.