Sheffield United: Fleck OUT, Ravel Morrison in the squad... Team news for Blades' Bramall Lane clash against Leicester City
Ravel Morrison has been named in a Sheffield United matchday squad for the first time as Chris Wilder made one enforced change for this afternoon’s game against Leicester City.
With John Fleck injured, Luke Freeman replaces him in midfield while Morrison is on the bench.
Callum Robinson is fit to play and partners David McGoldrick up front again.
Robinson limped off in the second half of Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, after Fleck had departed play inside the first half hour with a hamstring complaint.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, O'Connell, Basham, Lundstram, L. Freeman, Robinson, Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick.Subs: McBurnie, Sharp, Morrison, Jagielka, Osborn, Moore, Bešić.
Leicester: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Evans, Tielemans, Vardy, Maddison, Perez, Choudhury, Pereira, Praet, Fuchs. Subs: Justin, Morgan, Gray, Albrighton, Ward, Barnes, Mendy.