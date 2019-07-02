Sheffield United: First pictures released as Ravel Morrison trains with Blades
Sheffield United have released pictures on social media giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their first pre-season training session, including a sneak peek at potential new recruit Ravel Morrison.
The Blades began their pre-season preparations today, ahead their upcoming trip to Portugal and a series of friendly matches, including a high-profile game against La Liga side Real Betis.
Former Manchester United starlet Morrison has joined Chris Wilder's side in their training sessions, as he looks to prove himself worthy of a Bramall Lane deal.
Having left Swedish side Ostersunds earlier in the summer, the attacking midfielder is now available on a free transfer, and Wilder has stated that he will give the 26-year-old the chance to impress before making his decision.
Meanwhile, Wilder has also revealed that he hopes to have Queens Park Rangers midfielder on the books within the next 24 hours, following the Royals' acquisition of two loanees in preparation for his imminent exit.
The 27-year-old is likely to join for around £3 million, but this fee is expected to be supplemented by additional add-on fees. The Blades will continue to pursue their top transfer targets in the coming weeks, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of what will be a challenging 2019/20 Premier League campaign.