Sheffield United: FIFA provide an update on Michael Verrips complaint
The circumstances behind Michael Verrips' transfer from KV Mechelen to Sheffield United are still under investigation, FIFA has told The Star
Verrips joined Chris Wilder's side on a free transfer during the close season, after claiming his former club's punishment for a becoming involved in a match-fixing scandal had rendered their agreement null and void.
Although the Belgians insisted they have no issue with United, they did lodge a complaint claiming the goalkeeper "unilaterally broke" his contract before being unveiled at Bramall Lane.
A spokesperson for the world governing body said: "We can confirm that the case is still ongoing and therefore we cannot comment for the time being."
Verrips, aged 22, joined Mechelen from Sparta Rotterdam in his native Holland before leaving the AFAS-stadion Achter de Kazerne when they were denied entry into the Europa League. He signed a four year contract with United four months ago, following their promotion from the Championship.