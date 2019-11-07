Sheffield United: FIFA provide an update on Michael Verrips complaint

Michael Verrips signs for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Verrips joined Chris Wilder's side on a free transfer during the close season, after claiming his former club's punishment for a becoming involved in a match-fixing scandal had rendered their agreement null and void.

Although the Belgians insisted they have no issue with United, they did lodge a complaint claiming the goalkeeper "unilaterally broke" his contract before being unveiled at Bramall Lane.

A spokesperson for the world governing body said: "We can confirm that the case is still ongoing and therefore we cannot comment for the time being."

FIFA are still investigating Michael Verrips' move to Bramall Lane: (Steffen Schmidt/Keystone via AP, File)

