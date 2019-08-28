Sheffield United: 'Fantastic' goalkeeper Dean Henderson 'on verge of call-up to senior England squad' - Blades star on his Manchester United loanee teammate
Simon Moore, the Sheffield United stopper, believes his teammate Dean Henderson is on the verge of a call-up to the senior England squad after describing him as a ‘fantastic goalkeeper’.
Henderson has been backed to be included in Gareth Southgate’s senior squad which takes on Bulgaria and Kosovo in their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Manager Southgate has been at Bramall Lane to watch United’s first two home games back in the Premier League, against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.
The Manchester United loan goalkeeper was given the night off in midweek as United took on Blackburn Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Deputy Moore impressed in a 2-1 win for United, saving an early penalty from Adam Armstrong and commanding his area well.
And, afterwards, Moore said: “I haven't played a lot of football over the last year or so, it's been very difficult to get any sort of rhythm going.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"As a goalkeeper you want to be playing week in, week out, but I've got a young English goalkeeper, who's on the verge of a senior call-up, in front of me, so my job's a little bit difficult.
"Deano's a fantastic goalkeeper, who's only going to get better and better and I've just got to make sure I push him day in, day out.
"But I'm also there for him as well. If he needs any advice or help then I'm there to support him because ultimately we want the best for this football club."
England are top of Group A after two wins from their opening two games. Mason Mount is likely to be rewarded with a senior call-up after his impressive early-season form for Chelsea while James Maddison of Leicester could also join him.
Henderson could take advantage of Jack Butland’s poor early-season form for Stoke in the Championship, although Angus Gunn and Nick Pope will also be in contention.