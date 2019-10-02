Sheffield United fans warned over fake Blades shirts as counterfeits flood the market following promotion to Premier League - club vow to protect brand against fakers
Sheffield United have vowed to continue to protect their brand against counterfeiters after a swell of fake Blades shirts flooded the market following promotion to the Premier League.
The shirts, often emanating from the Far East, are made of inferior materials to the authentic shirts and use the trademarked logos of United, kit manufacturer Adidas and club sponsor USG. Other details, like the sizing, is often incorrect.
The shirts have surfaced on sites drop-shipping directly from China, but have appeared for resale on sites like eBay and Facebook and have been bought by often unwitting supporters.
An investigation by The Star uncovered dozens of counterfeit Blades shirts available for sale online, along with a host of other unofficial merchandise using the club’s official branding.
A Blades spokesperson told The Star today: “The amount of counterfeit merchandise, including shirts, is a consequence of being part of the Premier League.
“Sheffield United take brand and asset protection seriously and we now have the support of the Premier League to ensure those who have taken advantage of the club are made accountable.
“We continue to take a serious interest in those who are attempting to make commercial gain from our name, logo, ground or trademarks, especially with substandard and potentially dangerous goods, that we do not wish to be associated with.”