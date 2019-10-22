Sheffield United fans loved what Mike Dean did at the end of Arsenal clash
Sheffield United recorded their most impressive Premier League win so far this season after beating Arsenal 1-0 at Bramall Lane.
Lys Mousset scored the only goal of the game from a 30th-minute corner followed by a heroic defensive display from Chris Wilder’s side.
But, the game did not pass by without controversy after Arsenal claimed they were denied a first-half penalty.
Referee Mike Dean did not award Unai Emery’s team a spot-kick after Sokratis Papastathopoulos went down under John Egan’s challenge.
Emery was left berating VAR and the officials for the decision in a match that also saw Dean book former Arsenal ace and assistant coach Freddie Ljunberg.
Arsenal were also unsuccesful when they appealed for another penality when Bukayo Saka went down in the area.
But, instead of a penalty, Saka was booked for diving and free kick was given to Chris Wilder’s side.
David McGoldrick also went into Mike Dean’s book in the second-half for simulation but the 51-year-old ‘stole the show’ before a ball was even kicked.
Footage of the two teams emerging from the tunnel has now gone viral for his ‘death stare’ while collecting the match ball.
But, it was his final action of the day which brought the loudest cheer from Sheffield United fans.
As the ball cannonned out of play in the 95th minute, Dean passionately pointed for a goal-kick in a move that almost drew the biggest cheer of the night.
Christopher Ward tweeted: "Man of the match though just ahead of MOOOOUUUUUUUSSSSSE has to be Mike Dean, what a hero, a living legend. The way he awarded the goal kick right at the death.......beautiful. #refspect #SHUARS.”
RickyRoze tweeted: “LOOOL Mike Dean really did that point celebration for Sheffield United’s goal kick at the end #SHUARS”
Matt Bramley tweeted: “Love the way Mike Dean points for a goal kick when he knows it’ll get a cheer #SHUARS”
Ashley Kelly tweeted: “Look how excited Mike Dean was to give a goal kick tp #SUFC at 94.5 minutes there.”