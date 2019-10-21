Sheffield United fans issued last-minute advice by police ahead of Arsenal clash
South Yorkshire Police have issued last-minute advice for fans heading to Bramall Lane tonight as Sheffield United host Arsenal.
Chris Wilder’s side face Arsenal at 8pm tonight with the Blades looking to move into the top half of the table with a win.
The Blades currently sit 15th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone and without a goal in their last three matches.
Sheffield United haven’t won at home since the opening day 1-0 victory against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace but optimism is still high around Bramall Lane.
A sell-out crowd is expected to watch the game with thousands of Arsenal fans making the long trip down from North London to watch.
As a result, South Yorkshire Police are advising fans to arrive early at the stadium to avoid any queues.
They added that the turnstiles will be open at 6.45pm with alcohol on sale to both sets of supporters.
SUFC_Police tweeted: “Game day as @SheffieldUnited host @Arsenal at Bramall Lane tonight with an 8pm kick off.
"Turnstiles open at 6.45pm with alcohol on sale to both home and away fans. Anticipated to be a sell out crowd so arrive early to avoid any queues @syptweet #sufc #PremierLeague #MNF #blades”
New rules have been introduced this season about what can and can’t be taken into football stadiums.
A statement on Sheffield United’s website read: “All persons seeking entrance to the ground acknowledge the club’s right to search any persons entering the ground and to refuse entry to or eject from the ground any persons refusing to submit to a search.
“The following articles must not be brought within the ground – knives, fireworks, smoke cannisters, air-horns, flares, weapons, dangerous or hazardous items, laser devices, bottles, glass vessels, cans, poles and any article that might be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety.
“Any person in possession of such items will be refused entry to the ground.
“Further, you may not bring into the ground any sponsorship, promotional or marketing materials save in respect of official club merchandise and/or other football related clothing worn in good faith nor may you offer (either free or for sale by any person) any goods (including literature) of any nature without the express written approval of the Club’s management.”