Sheffield United fans hit back at Garth Crooks' comments after BBC pundit labels Blades 'too basic for Premier League'
Sheffield United fans have hit back at Garth Crooks after the BBC pundit labelled the Blades’ playing style as ‘too basic for the Premier League’.
By Danny Hall
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 11:29
United have won plaudits all over the country for their innovative style, with overlapping centre-halves tasked with creating attacks as often as they defend them. So Crooks’ comments created a bit of a storm during yesterday’s game at Europa League champions Chelsea, which United hit back to draw 2-2.