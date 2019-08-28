Sheffield United fans complain new floodlights are 'too bright' during Blackburn Rovers win

The Blades progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup thanks to goals from Richard Stearman and Oliver Norwood.

Almost 10,000 fans flocked to Bramall Lane for the match but many were left complaining at one of the stadium’s new features.

Following their promotion to the top-flight, the Blades announced a string of infrastructure developments and improvements to meet Premier League requirements.

Bramall Lane (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

This included new media rooms, media suites, a new TV studio, more seating and renovations to the Platinum suite.

The club also announced they would be installing new floodlights which were utilised to full effect for the first time during yesterday’s evening kick-off.

But, the new addition left many fans up in arms, complaining that they were ‘too bright’ and left them with headaches.

Neil Peter tweeted: “Sort the angle of the new floodlights out, need dipping towards the pitch more, fans were dazzled in both stands.”

Ian Walker replied: “Agree. Floodlights are far too distracting. I was okay, but for anyone who suffers from migraines, would really struggle.”

Rich Broad said: “We sit in the John Street Stand and even during day games we are dazzled by the new floodlights. Tonight they were blinding! Close your eyes and just see white spots. Too bright:too distracting. Do they need readjusting?

Fan account S24SU.com tweeted: “I'm glad I've got my sunglasses for these new floodlights. We've clearly splashed out on the "retina-burning" bulbs.”

Sheffield United’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Bettis said: "Initially there is the work to be done to meet Premier League requirements, for example, new floodlights and hard wiring, a stadium fit for Sky television to come into.

"There is media rooms and media suites needing to be built too, so there is a huge amount of work to be done in the next 12 weeks within the stadium itself.

"We're very mindful of the facilities we've got at the training ground, we're going to be trying to attract new players into the building and we want better facilities there too and we're talking and looking at plans at the moment."”