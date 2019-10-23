Sheffield United: Fallout from Blades' change of ownership continues as four directors, including Kevin McCabe, leave Premier League club's parent company
The fallout from Sheffield United’s high-profile change of ownership continued today with confrirmation that four directors have left Blades Leisure Limited, the Premier League club’s parent company.
Documents filed with Companies House confirmed the termination of Kevin McCabe, his son Scott, Jeremy Tutton and John Burnley, a quantity surveyor.
The terminations are dated October 10, and follow confirmations earlier this month that McCabe was no longer a director of Sheffield United Limited, the company through which he owned 50 per cent of Blades Leisure Limited.
Tutton also resigned from the BLL board, alongside McCabe’s other son Simon and Tony Currie, the club’s greatest ever player.
McCabe’s former business partner, Prince Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, was effectively granted sole control of the Premier League club after emerging victorious from a lengthy and bitter battle in the High Court against McCabe.
McCabe, a boyhood Blades fan, described the verdict as heartbreaking and later attempted to launch an appeal, which was refused by judge Mr Justice Fancourt. McCabe is now expected to take his case to the Court of Appeal.
The Prince, at the time of the verdict, said he was “delighted that this judgement brings to an end the uncertainty over Sheffield United's future” and later spoke out amidst rumours of the Blades leaving their historic Bramall Lane home.