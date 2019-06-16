Sheffield United: Euros will not derail Dean Henderson talks
Talks aimed at bringing Dean Henderson back to Bramall Lane are scheduled to continue throughout the European under-21 Championships, despite the goalkeeper's decision to focus on helping England try and win the tournament.
Negotiations between Sheffield United and his parent club Manchester United began last month, after Chris Wilder's side were promoted to the Premier League. Henderson, who helped them finish second in the Championship after arriving on a season long loan, has told officials at Old Trafford he wants to return to South Yorkshire next term having been informed he is being considered for the senior international squad.
Although the 22-year-old will resist the temptation to get involved in the discussions during the Young Lions' stay in Italy and San Marino, neither United nor their namesakes from the North-West consider his absence an obstacle to finalising a deal.
Bramall Lane's hierarchy had hoped to reach an agreement before Henderson's linked-up with Aidy Boothroyd's squad ahead of Tuesday's opening group tie against France in Cesena. But they remain confident the player's determination to push through a deal, coupled with Ole Gunnar Solskjær's inability to offer him regular first team football, means Henderson will be in place before the transfer window closes in August.
United are expected to redouble their efforts to make a breakthrough in the market when Wilder returns to South Yorkshire following a short break this week, although he has remained in contact with members of his coaching and administration departments throughout.
Brentford's Neal Maupay and Oli McBurnie of Swansea City also feature on the manager's wanted list, while Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga has also been considered. Reports in Ecuador suggest Antonio Valencia, one of Henderson's former team mates in Manchester, expects to receive an approach from United but that North America remains another possible destination.
Speaking before he reported for duty at St George's Park, where England have been preparing to face Romania, Croatia and Sylvain Ripoll's squad, Henderson stressed that remaining with United represented his best possible chance of earning a place in England's squad for the next World Cup.
Towards the end of last term, Gareth Southgate confirmed he had been monitoring Henderson's progress since his arrival at United.