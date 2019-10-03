Sheffield United: Enda Stevens makes a big admission about his Bramall Lane future
Enda Stevens, the Sheffield United defender, has opened up about his future at Bramall Lane after an encouraging start to life in the Premier League with the Blades.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 15:03 pm
Stevens has been one of United’s most impressive performers so far, and will again link up with the Republic of Ireland squad after United’s game at Watford this Saturday.
The wing-back will, barring late injury or illness, make his latest appearance for the Blades at Vicarage Road.
And the Dubliner admitted today: “I can see myself finishing my career at Sheffield United. I don’t want to think too much about fishing my career, at 29 years old, but I’m taking it year by year and I’ll see where it takes me.
“I want to grow as a player. This club has grown in the time I’ve been here and before; the manager has not been in the job for too long and look where he has taken us.
“I want to be a part of it here while the club is on the up.”