Sheffield United: Dutch club KV Mechelen threaten to complain to FIFA over Blades' signing of goalkeeper Michael Verrips
KV Mechelen, the Belgian Pro League club, have threatened to complain to FIFA over goalkeeper Michael Verrips’ move to Sheffield United.
The giant goalkeeper was unveiled as a United player, on a four-year deal, late on deadline day. He was announced as a free transfer, after he declared his contract with Mechelen was effectively null and void when they became embroiled in a match-fixing scandal and were banned from the Europa League and the Belgian Cup.
And, after Verrips was unveiled as a Blade at Shirecliffe, a statement on Mechelen’s official website – headlined ‘No agreement with Sheffield United about Verrips’ – read: “No agreement was found with Michaël Verrips nor with Sheffield United on a correct transfer of the goalkeeper [Verrips].
“KV Mechelen takes the necessary steps against the unilateral termination of the contract by Verrips.
“In recent days, KV Mechelen wanted to offer Michaël Verrips the opportunity to reach an agreement and work out a correct transfer to Sheffield United. After many promises from the entourage of Michaël Verrips, KV Mechelen only received a concrete offer from Sheffield United on Wednesday evening, one day before the closing of the incoming transfer market in the Premier League.
“Despite contacts with Sheffield United, the English club suddenly withdrew the bid on Thursday afternoon to announce it a few hours later as an incoming transfer from a free player.
“Michaël Verrips unilaterally broke his agreement with KV Mechelen… we therefore take the necessary steps at FIFA. "