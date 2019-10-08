Sheffield United: 'Dream come true' as Dean Henderson earns England call-up
Dean Henderson’s Sheffield United form has earned the on-loan goalkeeper a first senior England call-up.
The 22-year-old has represented his country from under 16s to under 21 level, turning out for the latter 11 times, but a successful move up into the Premier League with the Blades has moved Gareth Southgate to add Henderson to his latest squad.
A thigh injury to Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton prompted the late call, with the Three Lions due to take on the Czech Republic on Friday and Bulgaria on Tuesday in a European Championships qualifiers away double-header.
Upon the announcement, Henderson tweeted: “This is what dreams are made of... it’s a dream come true to receive my first @England senior call up!!”
Southgate has been a regular visitor to United games this season and Henderson has been a consistent performer, with the only blot on his copybook that high-profile blunder against Liverpool at Bramall Lane which helped the league leaders to a 1-0 victory.
The England boss is a known fan of the Manchester United loanee and hinted in the summer that he was one of the Under 21 squad ready to make the step up.