Sheffield United: 'Do this and I'll always have your backs'

Sheffield United have been encouraged to be positive in the Premier League: John Walton/PA Wire.

The Sheffield United manager issued the pledge after revealing how a series of motivational speeches in the dressing room sparked their comeback against Chelsea last weekend, as second-half goals from Callum Robinson and Lys Mousset saw the visitors claim a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

With that result ensuring United entered the international break placed 10th in the table, Wilder said: "I'll never have a go at the lads, so long as they're out they're and giving it a real go. Giving everything on the pitch and trying to take the match to people in the way we know they can do.

"That's what we're about here. We respect all of our opponents. But we also want to cause them problems. So, as long as the lads are of the same mindset, which I've got no doubts about at all, you won't hear any complaints from me."

Chris Wilder: James Wilson/Sportimage

United return to action when they host Southampton next weekend. Even more so than the result in London, Wilder hopes the manner in which it was achieved should fill his squad with confidence as they also prepare to face the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal before the end of next month.

"We told the boys (at Chelsea) that they were there on merit," he said. "They weren't here because of a cup draw or anything like that.

"So it was great to see them get back out there and really try and take it to an excellent team full of excellent players. We're not daft in terms of how we go about things. But when they did that, you saw what happened."