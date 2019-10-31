Sheffield United: 'A different style of football' - Burnley's Jack Cork has his say on Blades' system ahead of weekend clash at Bramall Lane
Burnley's Jack Cork has his say on Sheffield United’s style of play ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash at Bramall Lane.
Cork, the son of former Blades striker Alan, responded to United boss Chris Wilder’s praise of the Clarets and their boss Sean Dyche, saying he “takes inspiration from what the likes of Bournemouth and Burnley have done.”
And, ahead of Saturday’s game at Bramall Lane, Cork told the Burnley Express: “They’ve got a different style of football. We won’t have played against anything like it recently, so it will be good to play there and enjoy the atmosphere.
“I think they’ve had a great start. I watched the game against Arsenal and they were brilliant from start to finish.
“They were aggressive, especially at home, they have a good shape, good players, so it’s going to be a tough game. We’ll try and use our experience to get a result there.
“They’re a good, organised team, they work hard in their shape, they share a lot of similarities with us. They want to win games and do what works best for the team.”