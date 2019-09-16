Sheffield United 'delighted' that uncertainty over ownership is resolved as Prince Abdullah wins High Court battle against Kevin McCabe to gain control of Blades
Almost two years of litigation between Sheffield United’s co-owners came to an end this morning when Prince Abdullah won his High Court battle with Kevin McCabe for sole control of the Premier League club.
A statement on United’s official website read: “After over 20 months of contentious litigation, the Club is delighted that this judgment brings an end to the uncertainty over Sheffield United's future ownership and allows us to focus our full attention on the season ahead.”
After spending three months considering the evidence following a hearing in London earlier this summer, Mr Justice Fancourt published his findings this morning.
When the judgement was announced, Prince Abdullah immediately released a statement while McCabe confirmed he is considering an appeal.
Prince Abdullah's statement read: "This morning, the High Court issued its judgement requiring Sheffield United Limited to sell its shares of Blades Leisure Limited to me and dismissing all of the claims which SUL has made against my and my lawyer, Mr Yusuf Giansiracusa. I am delighted that this judgement brings to an end the uncertainty over Sheffield United's future. Our manager Chris Wilder and the team are off to a promising start and we can now focus on this vital Premier League season under stable ownership."
United’s own statement added: “This morning, the High Court of Justice, Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, issued its judgment requiring Sheffield United Limited (SUL), a company controlled by Mr Kevin McCabe, to sell its shares in Blades Leisure Limited (Blades), the parent of Sheffield United Football Club Ltd, to UTB, LLC, a company owned by H.R.H. Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud.
“The judgment also dismissed all of the claims which SUL had made against Prince Abdullah, UTB and SUFC and Blades board member Mr Yusuf Giansiracusa.”