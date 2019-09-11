Sheffield United: Defender John Egan reflects on 'proudest moment' of his career after captaining Republic of Ireland to victory over Bulgaria
John Egan, the Sheffield United and Republic of Ireland defender, admitted captaining his country to a 3-1 victory over Bulgaria last night was the proudest moment of his career.
Egan was handed the armband by boss Mick McCarthy for the friendly, and debutant James Collins scored Ireland’s third after coming off the bench.
Alan Browne and Kevin Long had both earlier scored first senior goals for their country either side of Ivelin Popov's 66th-minute penalty – conceded by Egan - as Ireland hit three in a game for the first time since they beat Uruguay by the same score in June 2017.
And Egan, who helped United win promotion to the Premier League last season, said: “It's fantastic to captain Ireland and get a win, it's a dream come true and a proud moment for me and my family.
"I found out on the morning of the game. The gaffer pulled me and told me. There was a little bit of shock, but I was delighted.
"I enjoy the responsibility and I really enjoyed it, I'm a proud Irishman and I think it's the pinnacle, captaining your country at the Aviva.
"This is the proudest moment of my career. It's an honour not many get and I'm lucky to have got it tonight."