Sheffield United: Defender Jake Wright joins Bolton Wanderers
Sheffield United defender Jake Wright has today joined Bolton Wanderers on loan.
By Danny Hall
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 17:00
The centre-half, who was placed on the transfer list in the summer following United’s promotion to the Premier League, has joined the League One side until January.
Wright, who signed for United soon after Chris Wilder took charge, helped the Blades out of League One but hasn’t played a first-team game since 2018.
Keith Hill’s Bolton are battling to avoid a second successive relegation, this time to League Two, after beginning the season with a 12-point deduction because of their financial problems.