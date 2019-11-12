Sheffield United: Defender George Baldock reveals determination to establish himself at Premier League level after tracing journey from days playing in Conference and in Iceland

Sheffield United's George Baldock (second left) celebrates scoring at Spurs. John Lundstram is far left: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Baldock became the latest United player to achieve the feat of scoring in all four divisions of English professional football when he netted the equaliser at Spurs’ new stadium on Saturday.

The defender was frustrated that his side didn’t achieve more from the game, especially after VAR ruled out his teammate David McGoldrick’s ‘equaliser’ for offside earlier in the move.

But Baldock, who had experience of the Conference from a loan spell at Tamworth and also had a spell in Iceland with ÍBV, also allowed himself a moment to reflect on his personal journey after scoring his first Premier League goal, which helped United up to fifth in the top flight table.

“It’s more of a ‘come on, let’s have it’ mentality when we play these teams,” Baldock said. “Bring it on. What’s there to lose?

“The majority of lads here have played at places which don’t have one percent on this place [Spurs’ new stadium]. I've been abroad and played at places where, if you hit the ball too far, it's going in the sea!

“I've been around the block so to play at this stadium, which is the best in the country and one of the best in the world, to score and to help get a point here for this fantastic football club is brilliant.

“You do definitely look back at your career and just think ‘why can't you keep going now and play at this level for the rest of my career?’”

Baldock played in League Two at Oxford with another member of United’s Premier League squad, John Lundstram, who also reached the four-division goalscoring milestone earlier this season.

“Lunny's one of my best mates, he's my best mate in football," Baldock added.

“We both said to each other we thought we were going to play in the Premier League, even back then. I don't know if it was just the law of attraction – where you tell yourself something's going to happen, and it happens - but to come through and do it with him makes it even more special.

“But it’s not just me who’s come through the divisions. Everyone has a story; whether it's playing in the Conference like me, playing abroad, League Two, whatever it is.

“We haven't all hit the highs as early as we'd like to, but we've come late and we're hungry. I think that shows in our performance.