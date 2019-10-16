Sheffield United: Defender George Baldock condemns "shocking and disgusting" racism that married England's Euro 2020 win over Bulgaria
Sheffield United defender George Baldock has condemned the "shocking and disgusting" racism that married England's Euro 2020 win over Bulgaria on Monday evening.
Goals from Marcus Rashford and skipper Harry Kane, plus braces from Ross Barkley and Raheem Sterling, saw England take a giant stride towards Euro 2020 qualification with a 6-0 win in Sofia – yet the match will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
Nazi salutes and racist chanting marred the game and few would have blamed Southgate's side for walking off the field at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, where play was twice halted in the first half due to racism from home fans.
And Baldock, whose teammate and neighbour Dean Henderson was on the bench after receiving his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad, said: “It’s shocking. I couldn’t quite believe the level of racism still going on this day and age and it’s disgrace.
“It has no place in football and I thought the squad and coaches conducted themselves really well. They showed their class on pitch, but it was shocking to see.
“There’s got to be a way of stamping it out somehow. There are a lot of campaigns and stuff and as soon as the authorities get involved and show that there’s no place for it, that’s when it stops.
“We have to make a stance. The players conducted themselves so well and in that case it was a proud night for England. Hopefully it is stamped out and we never have to see such disgusting scenes again.”