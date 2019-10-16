Sheffield United: Defender George Baldock condemns "shocking and disgusting" racism that married England's Euro 2020 win over Bulgaria

George Baldock of Sheffield United

Goals from Marcus Rashford and skipper Harry Kane, plus braces from Ross Barkley and Raheem Sterling, saw England take a giant stride towards Euro 2020 qualification with a 6-0 win in Sofia – yet the match will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Nazi salutes and racist chanting marred the game and few would have blamed Southgate's side for walking off the field at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, where play was twice halted in the first half due to racism from home fans.

And Baldock, whose teammate and neighbour Dean Henderson was on the bench after receiving his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad, said: “It’s shocking. I couldn’t quite believe the level of racism still going on this day and age and it’s disgrace.

Match referee Ivan Bebek speaks to England manager Gareth Southgate (left) and Harry Kane (centre right) with regards to racist chanting from fans during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2019. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to FA restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the FA. No editing except cropping.

“It has no place in football and I thought the squad and coaches conducted themselves really well. They showed their class on pitch, but it was shocking to see.

“There’s got to be a way of stamping it out somehow. There are a lot of campaigns and stuff and as soon as the authorities get involved and show that there’s no place for it, that’s when it stops.