Sheffield United: Defender Enda Stevens reveals why the Blades will be going all-out for victory in their pre-season opener against Real Betis
Enda Stevens, the Sheffield United defender, insists his Blades teammates will be looking to put on a show for their supporters in their first pre-season friendly of the summer, on Friday evening.
By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 10:00
United step up their Premier League preparations when they face Real Betis at the Algarve Stadium on Friday evening.
And the Republic of Ireland defender said, of Chris Wilder: “The manager always drills into us that we want to win every game we play, and pre-season is no different.
“It’s all about getting back fit and getting the levels back, but we also want to win and put a good performance.
“All the lads are looking forward to the game; to getting out there and doing what we love.
“Hopefully, we can put on a display for the fans that have travelled out here to support us.”