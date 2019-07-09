Sheffield United: Decision on Ravel Morrison edges closer
Ravel Morrison will discover if he is being offered a contract by Sheffield United this weekend, when Chris Wilder's squad return to England following a training camp in Portugal.
Morrison, previously of Manchester United, Lazio and West Ham, has spent the past six days working with the 51-year-old and his players after joining them on trial.
A former England under-21 international, Morrison has been without a club since leaving Swedish outfit Ostersund earlier this summer.
Confirming a foot injury appears to have scuppered Morrison's hopes of appearing in Friday's friendly against Real Betis, United's assistant manager Alan Knill said: "I think a decision will be made on him (Morrison) after the trip. He has picked up a foot injury that he has had a while. So, he is not training. But it will probably be then, when we're back, when we know what's going to happen."
Although Morrison's condition could persuade United to change that timescale, Wilder is still expected to sit down with the midfielder and his agent before Tuesday's visit to Burton Albion. After facing Nigel Clough's side at the Pirelli Stadium, United's preparations for the new Premier League season continue with trips to Northampton Town, Chesterfield and Barnsley.
United, who yesterday loaned Tyler Smith to Bristol Rovers after extending his contract, are continuing their efforts to lure Swansea City's Oli McBurnie and Brentford's Neal Maupay to Bramall Lane after expressing an interest in the pair. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson, a member of last season's promotion winning squad, is expected to return on loan from Manchester United while Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn is another possibility.
New signings Luke Freeman and Phil Jagielka have both travelled to the Algarve.
"The market is really slow," Knill admitted. "Everyone is holding out and we are no different. Frustrating but it is what it is."