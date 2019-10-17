Sheffield United: Dean Henderson's loan recall status revealed as speculation mounts that Manchester United may recall him to replace injured David De Gea
Speculation has mounted that Manchester United may recall Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson to replace the injured David De Gea, who has been struck down with injury ahead of this weekend’s clash with Liverpool.
The young England goalkeeper is in his second season-long loan with the Blades, after helping them win promotion to the Premier League by keeping 21 clean sheets in the Championship last season.
De Gea’s injury prompted fears amongst Blades fans that Henderson would be recalled early, to deputise for the Spaniard.
But The Star understands that the details of the loan contract prevent United’s counterparts in Manchester from doing so.
Meanwhile, United boss Chris Wilder has told Henderson how he can stay in the senior England squad after the goalkeeper won his first call-up for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
Henderson was drafted into Gareth Southgate’s squad after an injury to Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton, although he didn’t get on the pitch against either the Czechs or Bulgaria.
Henderson, though, is thought to have impressed coaching staff during training and Wilder says his only way of ensuring he is considered for the next games, against Montenegro and Kosovo next month, is to continue producing consistent performances for the Blades.
“What a fantastic experience for Deano,” Wilder said.
“Now, his challenge is to stay in the squad by playing very well for us, and he’ll have to do that. He’s been outstanding for us and the call-up was a reward not just for his start to the Premier League season, but his performances for us all the way through and for England at the age group.
“He’ll have some stories to tell and he’ll be telling us how good he’s been while he’s away, I’m sure! It’s a great experience for him to be involved at international level.”