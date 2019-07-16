Sheffield United: Dean Henderson set to join up with Manchester United for Singapore pre-season tour
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is set to join up with the squad for their pre-season tour of Singapore, despite being tipped for a return to Sheffield United on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.
The England U21 international shone for the Blades last season, earning himself the Championship Golden Glove award as United surged their way to automatic promotion.
Naturally, with the super stopper in need of first team football and United eager to find a new 'keeper, Henderson's return to Bramall Lane was rumoured long before the end of last season.
This morning, United broke the news of the 22-year-old joining up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's on their official website, and confirmed that the Red Devils would now have five goalkeepers to choose from for the remainder of their trip.
It is important to note, however, the Star revealed over the weekend that an agreement had been met in principle with United over Henderson's temporary move to the Blades; a deal that still depends on the player committing his future to the Red Devils with a new long-term deal.
Furthermore, the 1998/99 treble-winners are still attempting to tie down David de Gea to a new contract, and are likely to have brought in Henderson to have some cover, should the unlikely scenario emerge that the Spain itnernational opts to leave Old Trafford.
It may, therefore, simply be the case that the goalkeeper will play a part in the Red Devils' pre-season tour, before returning to Chris Wilder's side with more than two weeks of further preparation for the new Premier League season.