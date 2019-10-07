Sheffield United: Dean Henderson sends a message to Blades fans after on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper responds to Liverpool error with superb display at Watford
Dean Henderson, the Sheffield United goalkeeper, sent a message to Blades fans after following up his mistake against Liverpool with a superb display in the 0-0 draw at Watford on Saturday.
Andre Gray missed an open goal in the opening period before Henderson atoned for his error in last weekend's defeat against Liverpool with two fine saves - first denying Danny Welbeck before producing a fingertip save from Craig Dawson's header in stoppage time.
Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, was the villain a week ago after he allowed Georginio Wijnaldum's volley to slip through his legs and afford Liverpool a slender 1-0 win.
But the young stopper bounced back by rushing out to prevent Welbeck from scoring his first Premier League goal since the opening day of last season. He then produced a fine diving save when Dawson looked set to convert Gerard Deulofeu's late free-kick.
And after the game, the young goalkeeper posted on social media: “It’s been a week too long to get back out there!!! What a way to bounce back... clean sheet. 🚫 Thanks to the team and fans for their support.” 🔜🔛🔝
Chris Wilder was critical of the 22-year-old following last weekend's clanger, but after saving his side a point, the Blades boss heaped praise on his goalkeeper.
"He has been outstanding," said Wilder. "It stung him last week, but he came roaring back today.
"These things happen in football and in life and it is how you react and overcome the next hurdle. It is no surprise what he has done. He has been neat and tidy in his work and is a really good goalkeeper.”