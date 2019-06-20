Sheffield United: Dean Henderson names the one condition that must be met before Blades loan return

(Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)

The super stopper had a stellar campaign at Bramall Lane last season, with his inspirational performances between the sticks seeing him earn the Championship Golden Glove award, and ensure the Blades earned automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to the Mirror, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder revealed he was confident of Henderson’s return, but said the deal hinged on the youngster first signing a new deal with the Red Devils.

The Blades boss said: “Dean made it clear to us that he has a very strong interest in coming back to Bramall Lane, and Manchester United are happy to go along with that.

“He wants his United contract sorted out first of all but, in terms of putting another temporary deal in place, I think we’re in a good place with that one. United are pleased with what happened when he came here, with the way his game developed and the way he progressed over the course of the year.

Henderson has previously claimed that he’s confident of being able to claim the number one spot at Old Trafford next season, but with Spain star David de Gea set to stay at the club, a more realistic move for his understudy would be another loan to gain more first team experience.