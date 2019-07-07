Sheffield United: Dean Henderson misses Manchester United's pre-season tour
Dean Henderson, who Sheffield United want to sign before the start of the new Premier League season, will not travel with Manchester United on their pre-season tour.
A statement, published by Old Trafford's media department on social media channels this morning, confirmed the 22-year-old has been granted leave of absence despite being told to apply for a Chinese visa last week.
After facing Perth Glory and Leeds in Australia and then meeting Internazionale at the National Stadium, Singapore, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's squad visit Shanghai where they are scheduled to play Tottenham Hotspur later this month.
Henderson, who helped United win promotion after being loaned to Bramall Lane next term, has expressed a desire to rejoin Chris Wilder's side before August 10th's trip to AFC Bournemouth. Rather than flying to Western Australia later this afternoon, the goalkeeper is on holiday after representing England at the recent under-21 European Championships.