Sheffield United: Dean Henderson follows Ben Osborn to Bramall Lane
Dean Henderson has rejoined Sheffield United, becoming the club's second new signing today.
The goalkeeper's season long loan from Manchester United was officially completed earlier this afternoon, following Ben Osborbn's arrival from Nottingham Forest.
Henderson, aged 22, helped Chris Wilder's side win promotion from the Championship last term and could feature during tomorrow's friendly against Barnsley. Osborn is also set to travel to Oakwell, after agreeing a three year contract with United.
"I'm delighted and over the moon to be back," Henderson said. "I can't wait for the season.
"Listen, it's a good fit all round. For me to hopefully play week in week out in the Premier League, it's a great opportunity.
"Every year has been a step up and this is one I've been waiting for my whole life. For me to do that with Sheffield United in the Premier League is an honour."
"I've had lots of experiences to build on," he added. "You take the positives out of them and you learn, you take the positives out of it. It's exciting times ahead for everyone with Sheffield United and it's one we thoroughly deserve."