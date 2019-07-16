Sheffield United: Dean Henderson delay explained as new signing speaks out

Dean Henderson: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Sheffield United had hoped to confirm the 22-year-old's signature ahead of yesterday's friendly against Burton Albion after agreeing a deal, in principle, with both Henderson and his employers at Old Trafford.

But with Manchester United insisting he must sign a new contract before being allowed to rejoin Wilder's side, Henderson has now been summoned to Singapore - where Solskjaer's squad are preparing for an exhibition game with Internazionale - after talks between the 13-time Premier League title winners and his representatives entered their second month.

Henderson, who helped Wilder's side secure promotion from the Championship last term, was granted permission to miss the Chinese leg of Manchester United's tour of the Far East after representing England at this summer's UEFA under-21 tournament. There was also an expectation, given Henderson's desire to continue his development in South Yorkshire, that he would have been officially unveiled by United before their visit to the Pirelli Stadium. But with his holiday now over, and a deal with Solskjaer's club yet to be finalised, the Norwegian has insisted Henderson returns to training with his team mates in the North-West.

However, all four parties involved in the discussions still believe Henderson will finalise another temporary transfer to United ahead of August 10th's trip to AFC Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Callum Robinson has spoken of his pride at becoming the most expensive signing in United's history after leaving Preston North End last week. The Republic of Ireland international commanded a fee just shy of £8m when he left Deepdale on Friday; around £2m more than it cost United to acquire Luke Freeman from Queens Park Rangers nine days earlier.

"I did not realise when the chance first came up that I could be the record signing," Robinson said. "Then, someone told me and it was a proud moment when the transfer went through.

"You graft from seven or eight years old to get to this point, where I am standing here as a club record signing and a Premier League. It really could not have been a better feeling.

"For me and my family, it is a big opportunity. I had a good season last year, on the back of a good few years. I felt it was time to step up and challenge myself.

"Being round a new team means you are challenging yourself, straight away. I feel Premier League is where I need to be, considering my age and my development."

Robinson, aged 24, also joins Phil Jagielka and Ravel Morrison at United, with the latter putting pen to paper on a 12 month contract yesterday.

"It does feel unbelievable to be standing here, talking to you as a club record signing," Robinson added.

"It might only last a week but I am hanging on to it at the moment. Even if it had been just 24 hours, I would have been massively proud. Just to have that once in my career is fantastic.