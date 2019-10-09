Sheffield United: Dean Henderson could benefit from cricket star's wisdom
Gareth Southgate has welcomed Cricket World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan into the England training camp as his squad, including Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, prepares for games against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
Having reached the semi-finals of last year's World Cup and the inaugural Nations League, the Three Lions will go hunting for silverware again during next summer's Euro 2020 finals.
Southgate's players are expected to be based at Wembley for much of the tournament and the former centre-half, who called-up Henderson on Tuesday night, has been exchanging views with a man who knows all about bringing the country success on home turf.
Morgan skippered England to glory at Lords in July and is understood to have visited St George's Park to address Southgate's team. This is not the first time the pair have worked together. Southgate, a big cricket fan, gave a talk to Morgan's charges before their first game of the competition five months ago.
"We did the session with Gareth, who was brilliant, every one of our players enjoyed it," Morgan said at the time.
"He got up and talked about his journey with the team in and around the World Cup, but in the build-up as well - how they built bigger expectations and became more together as a group."