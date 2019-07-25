Sheffield United: Deal for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is imminent - reports
A loan deal for Manchester United’s Dean Henderson to return to Sheffield United could be imminent, according to reports in the national media this morning.
Henderson, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bramall Lane last season as United won promotion to the Premier League, had been earmarked for a return to South Yorkshire to again be United’s No.1 in the top flight.
But the move has been delayed, with speculation over the future of Old Trafford No.1 David De Gea and also negotiations over a new contract for young England goalkeeper Henderson.
And this morning, the Daily Mail reported that the move was back on, and could be confirmed shortly.
On Saturday, after the friendly win over Northampton, United boss Chris Wilder appeared to issue an ultimatum over Henderson’s future as he insisted he couldn’t wait forever for the goalkeeper, with the new season just over two weeks away.
But 72 hours later, after his side beat Chesterfield in a pre-season friendly, his mood had softened somewhat.
"It's fair to say the club has been in negotiation with Manchester United and Dean," Wilder said.
"We can progress that but we can't wait forever. It's above me at the moment. Dean wants to come to us and we want him to play for us, to compete with Simon (Moore) and Marcus (Dewhurst) in the Premier League. It's out of my hands now."