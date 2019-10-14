Sheffield United: David McGoldrick ruled out of Republic of Ireland's crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland as John Egan is tipped for prolonged spell in the team
Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick has been ruled out of Republic of Ireland's crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland tomorrow night.
The Blades striker has been battling for full fitness after tweaking a groin recently, an injury that has kept him out of United’s last four games.
Chris Wilder revealed before the international break that McGoldrick’s condition was improving, however, and that he might have joined up with Mick McCarthy’s men for the crunch clash with Switzerland if the injury had subsided.
But, speaking after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Georgia, McCarthy said: “I had a text from him [McGoldrick] after the game – just telling us well done and wishing us luck for the next one and also letting me know that he wouldn’t be fit.
“I kind of knew that anyway.”
Saturday evening's goalless draw in Georgia, coupled win Denmark's 1-0 home win over Switzerland means that McCarthy's men - who face the Swiss in Geneva - and the Danes are locked together at the top of Group D on 12 points after six fixtures.
Switzerland trail both Ireland and Denmark by four points, but have played a game fewer and would expect to wrap up their fixtures next month with a maximum return from a home clash with Georgia and a trip to Gibraltar.
Meanwhile John Egan, McGoldrick’s teammate at Bramall Lane, has been backed to continue as his country’s first-choice centre-half for the forseeable future after being handed his chance by Richard Keogh’s injury.
The Derby captain was ruled out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury in a car crash recently, allowing Egan to partner Shane Duffy in Tbilisi.
And Kevin Moran, the former Manchester United and Ireland centre-half, said of Egan and Brighton’s Shane Duffy: “You can see that these lads take personal pride in defending, in closing down their man, in organising things, in being a physical force and never taking a backward step.
"Both lads scream 'defender' at you when you see them play. No messing around, just get the job done. Duffy and Egan could be a pair for Ireland for a long time to come."