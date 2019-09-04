Sheffield United: David McGoldrick reveals the traits that make Chris Wilder a successful manager ahead of crunch Republic of Ireland clash
David McGoldrick has revealed the traits that make Chris Wilder a successful manager ahead of Republic of Ireland’s crunch clash against Switzerland tomorrow.
The Sheffield United forward sees similarities between Wilder and Mick McCarthy, his former manager at Ipswich Town who recommended the striker to Wilder before linking up with him again at international level.
“What you know about Mick is that he’s an honest man,” McGoldrick said.
“If you show him respect he’ll give you respect back. That’s quite rare these days and Chris and Mick are exactly the same. I can understand why they get on, I see a lot of similarities in them as men.
“I played under Mick for six years at Ipswich, that’s a long time in football to play under one manager, and me and Mick never had one bust-up.
“He showed me respect when I had family issues and I showed him respect back. For him to give me a good reference to Chris is not something that surprised me really because that’s just the man he is.
“Him and Chris have got the same traits. Both Yorkshiremen, both working class and both just real good men.
“Before the football you can have a laugh and joke with them but when it’s time to get serious you don’t cross the line with either of them because you know you’ll get an earful.
“And that’s the best kind of manager for me, personally.”