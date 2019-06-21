Sheffield United daily transfer rumours: Blades ‘prepare £4m bid for former Arsenal trainee'
Sheffield United are reportedly preparing a £4m bid for former Arsenal trainee and QPR midfielder Luke Freeman.
Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Freeman, who has made more than 100 appearances for the Hoops, is hoping to have a taste of top-flight football.
The Blades are reportedly hoping to have the midfielder on board in the next 48 hours.
Nixon has reported that both sides are in favour of the deal and that the former Arsenal trainee will come within Chris Wilder’s budget for fees and wages.
The Blades have also told Celtic not to bother making any further enquiries about George Baldock after rejecting a bid believed to be worth £1m, from the Scottish title-holders.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The message, relayed to officials at earlier this month, was designed to both discourage Neil Lennon's side from disrupting their -season preparations and reinforce Chris Wilder's message that he is under no pressure to sell after guiding United into the Premier League last term.
It appears to have had the desired effect, with the Glaswegians now turning their attention to Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson and former defender Adam Matthews as Lennon continues his search for a new wing-back.
League One side Portsmouth have also denied any interest in signing Sheffield United’s Ched Evans, despite rumours they could move for the striker.
According to The News, Pompey have emphatically denied a move for the transfer-listed marksman who spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town.