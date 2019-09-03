Sheffield United: Daily Mail's 'wise men' pundits Martin Keown and Chris Sutton reveal if they're still tipping Blades for relegation from Premier League
Sheffield United have made a promising start to life in the Premier League, heading into the international break with five points following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea.
But is it enough to change the mind of pundits who tipped them in pre-season to be relegated back to the Championship?
Pundits Martin Keown and Chris Sutton, labelled the ‘Wise Men’ by the Daily Mail, were asked that very question going into the break.
Keown, the former Arsenal defender, said: “I predicted Newcastle, Norwich and Sheffield United in pre-season but Chris Wilder's side have the same number of points as Tottenham!
“Watford, tipped to push for Europe in pre-season, are bottom. Maybe Bournemouth and Southampton will start to feel the pressure.”
But Sutton stuck by his initial guesses of United, Brighton and Aston Villa.
He added: “But I am worried about my old team Norwich. They've got a young back line, a talented team, but these are players not used to the Premier League. You have to hope they don't start to doubt themselves.”