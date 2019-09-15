Sheffield United: As D-Day approaches, the latest on the battle for control of The Blades

Kevin McCabe (right) & HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud © BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

After listening to Kevin McCabe and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stake their claims for sole control earlier this summer, Mr Justice Fancourt is scheduled to deliver his ruling at 10.15am tomorrow; potentially bringing to an end one of the most difficult periods in Bramall Lane's recent history.

Although McCabe has already indicated he will sell a large portion of his shareholding to ALK Capital, who count Alan Pace and Dave Checketts among its members, Prince Abdullah is yet to publicly state his position should he emerge victorious.

But The Star understands that ALK still hope to press ahead with their plans if the Saudi Arabian remains at United. A delegation from the USA watched Saturday's game against Southampton from the directors' box, after making a series of visits to South Yorkshire in recent weeks.

The disagreement between McCabe and Prince Abdullah, who acquired 50 per cent of United's parent company Blades Leisure Limited (BLL) in 2013, spilled over into the public arena 20 months ago when it emerged both had submitted rivals takeover bids. McCabe, who handed over half of BLL in return for certain financial guarantees, moved first. But under the terms of the deal which paved the way for Prince Abdullah's arrival, he was entitled to respond in kind. However, McCabe refused to transfer his interests after objecting to a manoeuvre designed to ensure United's property holdings were not immediately included in the handover. With the two unable to resolve their differences, stalemate ensued and the matter eventually made its way to court.

Despite being portrayed as a winner-takes-all scenario, some legal experts have suggested both McCabe and Prince Abdullah could remain in situ during a transitional period, with representatives of ALK coming on board before building their power base.

Speaking before the defeat to Ralph Hasenhüttl's side, manager Chris Wilder thanked McCabe and Prince Abdullah for taking steps to ensure their fall-out has not distracted from events on the pitch, where United have twice won promotion under his stewardship.

"I think everybody just wants it to be over," Wilder said. "It's not an excuse, though. When I've asked to be backed, I have been. I've pushed. And they (McCabe and Prince Abdullah) have supported me in their ways. But for a club to move forward, it needs to be united on the pitch and off it. It will be settled on Monday."