Sheffield United: Crystal Palace star man Wilfried Zaha backed to get back to his best - starting at Bramall Lane on Sunday
Crystal Palace star man Wilfried Zaha has been backed to get back to his best - starting against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.
Former Manchester United forward Zaha was linked with a summer move away from Selhurst Park with Everton attempting to land the Ivory Coast international in the closing days of the transfer window.
In a strange quirk of the fixture list, Palace faced Everton on the opening weekend of the season and drew 0-0, with Zaha coming off the bench for the last 25 minutes.
Despite handing in a transfer request and being relieved from training on deadline day, Palace fans cheered Zaha's introduction after chanting his name throughout a forgettable contest.
It remains to be seen if Zaha will be in Roy Hodgson's starting XI for the trip to United on Sunday - but teammate Christian Benteke believes the 26-year-old will get his head down.
"I know how big he has been for this team and this club," the striker told Palace's official website.
"I think that this chapter of his transfer is behind him; he is a professional, he didn't argue at all.
"He showed what he can do and hopefully he is now going to be back to his best."