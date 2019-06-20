Sheffield United: Could there be a change to pre-season programme?
Sheffield United are investigating the possibility of arranging another pre-season friendly, possibly against overseas opposition, ahead of their return to the Premier League.
Chris Wilder's side are scheduled to begin preparing for the new campaign when they face Real Betis in Portugal next month, before travelling to Burton Albion, Chesterfield, Barnsley and the manager's former club Northampton Town.
But with the trip to Oakwell taking place on July 27 - a fortnight before they visit AFC Bournemouth - a window has presented itself for United to sandwich another match into their summer schedule. Although officials at Bramall Lane have yet to provide any details, sources close to Bramall Lane last night confirmed the existence of a proposal to stage one more warm-up game before travelling to the Vitality Stadium. If that is accepted, the likelihood is it will take place at Bramall Lane although that could be dependent upon the progress of work designed to ensure the ground complies with the PL's licensing agreements.
Wilder, who spoke about the possibility of expanding United's programme several weeks ago, takes his team to the Algarve early next month. The fixture with Betis, who finished 10th in la Liga last term, kicks-off at 8pm local time on Friday 12 July.