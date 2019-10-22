Sheffield United: 'Could Arsenal do any worse than Chris Wilder?' - Pundit says Blades boss SHOULD be in frame for Emirates job if Gunners sack Unai Emery
Talksport pundit Jason Cundy says Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder should be in the frame for the Arsenal job if the Gunners sack under-fire boss Unai Emery.
Cundy believes Wilder tactically outclassed Emery as the Blades beat Arsenal 1-0 on Monday evening, in front of the Sky cameras and a packed Bramall Lane.
Lys Mousset, a summer signing from Bournemouth, marked his first league start for the Blades with the winner, tapping home from close range after Jack O’Connell had nodded Ollie Norwood’s deep corner back across goal.
And, speaking on Talksport, Cundy believes Arsenal could do far worse than look at Wilder if they part company with Emery.
“We’ve got fans phoning up saying ‘Emery out’,” he said. “Look at the way Wilder set his team up on Monday. Arsenal need a manager who’s astute defensively, but still carries a threat going forward.
“Chris Wilder is working on a completely different budget but he outclassed Emery. Could they do any worse than Chris Wilder?
“There’s a lot of things to like about him. Where he came from, he’s humble and speaks the truth. Look at his comments about his goalkeeper [Dean Henderson] recently.
“Arsenal need someone [like him]. Could he get a tune out of Mesut Ozil? I don’t know, but that’s what they need.
“Can you imagine Chris Wilder managing Arsenal? You can’t, because they wouldn’t go for someone like that. He’s seen as unfashionable. But could he have turned Arsenal into a different animal since Arsene Wenger left?”