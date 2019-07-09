Sheffield United: 'Come prepared!' - Billy Sharp's message to Blades fans ahead of open training session in Algarve on Thursday
Billy Sharp has encouraged Sheffield United fans to watch their open training session in the Algarve later this week – and warned them to come prepared!
United will once again open the doors of their training base, at the Ria Park Garden Hotel, for fans on Thursday, at 10.30am, ahead of Friday evening’s game against Real Betis.
And, in a video message posted on Twitter, Sharp said: “Just out in the Algarve with the boys, working hard for the new season… looking forward to seeing you all on Thursday for the open day.
“It’s nice and hot, so make sure you come prepared… and see you soon.”
A number of Blades fans have made the trip over to Portugal.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
"We were astounded with how many Blades fans followed us to Portugal last year and the open training session was a success, so we wanted to do it again,” added boss Chris Wilder.
"It was great to give the fans an insight and also the opportunity to interact for a short while before we continue our preparations for Friday night's game against Real Betis."
A United spokesperson said the session is “expected to last around an hour and fans planning on attending are advised to bring sun cream and water - it's been hot so far and there is very little shade at the venue. Alcohol is not permitted.”