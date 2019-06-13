Sheffield United clarify Premier League fixture schedule mistake after Blades fans raise concerns
Sheffield United have corrected a mistake in their fixture list after a number of fans raised concerns.
A picture of Shefifeld United’s Premier League fixture list left a number of fans worried by a tough run of games in January.
In the picture, Sheffield United were due to play three away games in a row against Liverpool, West Ham and Arsenal.
Sheffield United then host Manchester City at Brammall Lane in what would have been a particularly difficult month.
Fans were left confused by the fixture list with Premier League rules stating: “Wherever possible, a club will not have more than two home or away matches in a row, and will be home and away around FA Cup ties.”
Sheffield United were quick to dispel any fears and tweeted out the correct fixture list, clarifying that the Blades will play at home to West Ham on January 11, instead of away.
