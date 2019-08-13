Sheffield United: Chris Wilder's verdict on The Blades' attacking options
Sheffield United possess the firepower required to establish themselves at Premier League level, Chris Wilder has insisted, as Bramall Lane prepares to stage its first top-flight fixture in 12 years.
Wilder delivered his assessment ahead of Sunday's meeting with Crystal Palace, after analysing the performances of his centre-forwards during last weekend's visit to AFC Bournemouth.
Despite watching nearly £40m of attacking talent arrive in South Yorkshire during the close season, Billy Sharp, a veteran of United's League One and Championship promotion winning squads, was responsible for scoring the goal which saw Wilder's side claim a deserved draw at The Vitality Stadium.
Acknowledging that his team's season will be decided by its ability to pick apart the best defences English football has to offer, Wilder said: "We've got to score goals. Our recruitment was based on that.
"We've got balance and I think we've got goals. Callum (Robinson) can score, David McGoldrick can score, Lys (Mousset) can score, Oli (McBurnie) scored last year and Billy has out there."
After starting McGoldrick and former Preston North End striker Robinson against Bournemouth, Wilder must decide if McBurnie, a £20m signing from Swansea City, makes his full United debut when Palace travel north. With Mousset working his way back to fitness, the Scotland international was summoned from the bench during the second-half as Wilder's men searched for an equaliser following Chris Mepham's opener.
But it was Sharp, now aged 33, who restored parity when he turned home only two minutes from the end of normal time. It was Sharp's first effort in the competition but, according to Wilder, not his last.
"People talked about Billy, asking can he score in the Premier League? Well, he's had 10 minutes on the pitch and he's scored," Wilder said.